The College of the Rockies said they will be holding their full slate of programs in fall 2020, with most courses being offered online, while some on-campus instruction will also be offered.

The majority of students will be learning online this fall, but the College said on-campus instruction will be scheduled for programs and courses that require specific hands-on learning.

“The health and safety of students and staff is our foremost priority,” said Robin Hicks, Vice President Academic. “With that in mind, we are following all health and safety guidelines outlined by the Provincial Health Officer, the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, and WorkSafe BC while remaining committed to providing students with quality educational programming.”

Modifications will be made on-campus to ensure safe physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures.

The College said online instruction isn’t anything new, as they first offered online courses back in 1997, with some full programs now able to be completed fully online since then.

“Our faculty are well-prepared to meet the learning needs of our students,” said Hicks. “It is our mission to transform lives and enrich communities through the power of education. That remains unchanged. We continue to be committed to working diligently to ensure our students receive the best possible education experience.”

Any students participating in hands-on programs in nursing and dental labs, science labs, trades shops, co-ops and practicums, can anticipate a mix of on-campus and online learning in the fall.

The College said they have begun updating programs and courses to reflect the instructional changes this upcoming semester.

“Students will receive additional communication regarding specific program and course plans throughout the summer. They are also encouraged to check their schedules, and for further updates, by logging into their AccessCOTR accounts.”

Students can still book individual online appointments to prepare for the fall semesters, such as meetings with education advisors, financial aid, and student support services. JumpStart and Orientation will also have online activities to help students prepare for the semester.

