In conjunction with the City of Kimberley, the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot received the $31,000 from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) to begin the implementation of the program.

Healthy Kimberley said the program was designed to address acute food security needs directly by providing healthy frozen meals.

“We are so excited to receive funding for the Soups, Seniors, Shares Program,” said Shannon Grey Duncan, Coordinator of the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot. “This program will provide an important source of nourishment and connection while diverting even more food waste by using some of the recovered food that requires immediate attention.”

Ingredients for the program will be used from the Food Recovery Depot as well as items from the Helping Hands Food Bank. All of the soups will be packaged and frozen, along with a recipe card. Health Kimberley said the recipes will be shared by local seniors and elders in the community.

The food will be distributed through community partners such as the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank, Home Support Nursing, Pregnancy Outreach, and more.

Besides providing soup, the program will also allow for food safety training, leading to additional work skills for volunteers.

Those seeking any additional information on the program can reach out to Shannon Grey Duncan, Coordinator of the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot at healthykimberleyfrd@gmail.com or Pamela Walsh with the City of Kimberley at PWalsh@kimberley.ca.