Elkford's Frederick Riehl won $48,765 from two Keno draws at the end of May. (Supplied by BC Lottery Corporation)

Elkford’s Frederick Riehl is now $48,765 richer.

Riehl said he feels like a local celebrity after taking home the winning from Keno draws on May 26th and May 31st, 2020.

Having coffee at the Elkford Mini Mart and Fas Gas, Riehl purchased the Keno tickets and realized he had won.

“Since I live in a smaller town, it feels like I won the local lottery,” Riehl told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). “It gives me bragging rights.”

Riehl won the $48,765 after collecting in $37,515 in the May 31st Keno draw and $11,250 in the May 26th Keno Bonus draw.

The Elkford local said he usually picks random numbers and also enjoys playing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

Riehl was planning to retire next year, noting the recent win makes that decision a little easier.