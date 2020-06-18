Pacific Coastal Airlines (PCA) will resume its non-stop flights from Canadian Rockies International Airport to Vancouver International Airport after services have been cancelled since late April.

PCA said that flights are set to take off once again starting on July 5th.

“We had made the previous decision to exit the Vancouver – Cranbrook market in early March before the COVID-19 pandemic as the route was oversaturated with capacity,” said Quentin Smith, Pacific Coastal Airlines President. “As a result of the current environment, we feel that there once again is a place in the Vancouver – Cranbrook market for Pacific Coastal to resume service.”

The last flight between the East Kootenay and Vancouver took off on April 25th, with no direct flights since then.

“This welcome news from Pacific Coastal Airlines is helping to fuel my optimism,” said Tristen Chernove from Canadian Rockies International Airport. “Pacific Coastal Airlines enduring business and community partnerships with the East Kootenay is a B.C. success story with a terrific history and bright future. I’m confident that this direct service to Vancouver is returning at the right time and will be a great success.”

PCA operates year-round Cranbrook to Kelowna flights, which continued through the shut-down.

Cranbrook to Vancouver flights are set to return to operate six days a week, at varying times between Sunday and Friday.

As well, PCA said it has implemented a number of sanitation measures, including limiting passenger capacity, to keep passengers and staff safe from COVID-19. Passengers will be asked to bring a non-medical face mask and 100 ml or less of hand sanitizer and answer questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms.