Fernie residents are invited to join a virtual Canada Day From Home as the community is given the opportunity to celebrate the holiday from the comfort of home.

The event was brought about through a partnership between the City of Fernie, the Chamber of Commerce, the Arts Station, Fernie Library, Fernie Museum and Wapiti music festival.

“This is going to look a little different from previous years, but we are super excited about the creative activities being offered and we encourage everyone to get involved,” said the Fernie Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the events will include a home/business decorating contest, online craft session with free craft kits available, an online Great Fernie Bake Off, mobile celebrations parading around town, live-streamed concert, Griz sightings, and more.

Details on the event and how to get involved will be posted on the City of Fernie and the Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.