Following drug checking results from ANKORS East Kootenay, Interior Health has issued a Drug Alert for Cranbrook after noticing high toxicity levels of fentanyl and benzodiazepines in a pebbly dark purple substance.

“People who use drugs are reporting passing out for extended periods of time after consuming this substance,” said Interior Health.

The localized Drug Alert is just for the City of Cranbrook and was put into effect on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The Drug Alert will remain in effect until next Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Interior Health offered the following safety advice for those using drugs:

Buddy up when you are using Stay 2 m (6 ft) from your buddy to remain physically distanced, but remember using with a buddy is safer than using alone

Get your drugs checked Available at ANKORS and East Kootenay Addictions Services Society www.drugchecking.ca

Smoking substances can still lead to overdose Take measures to prevent overdose

Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together

Don’t use alone Leave your door unlocked Tell someone to check on you

If you feel you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app Can connect you with emergency medical dispatchers in the event of an overdose Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play

Test by using a small amount, then go slow

Carry a Naloxone kit Know how to use it



Interior Health said it is imperative that the public knows and recognizes the signs of an overdose. Gurgling, gasping, slow or no breathing at all, lips and fingertips turning blue are all signs of an overdose, as well as it the person is difficult to rouse or wake up. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should receive immediate medical attention by calling 9-1-1. Those nearby should look to deliver Naloxone (Narcan) if they have it available, and ensure the person’s airway is open.

Naloxone kits are available at AKNORS East Kootenay, East Kootenay Addiction Services Society, Interior Health Public Health and Mental Health Substance Use location, as all as local pharmacies.

Drug checking is also available through the East Kootenay Addiction Services Society and ANKORS.