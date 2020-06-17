Unfortunately, the 2020 edition of Sam Steele Days is now fully cancelled.

Organizers had hoped they could delay the event and still be able to host the festival later in the summer, but they have since decided to pull the plug on this year’s event.

Needing permission to exceed the 50 person limit for gatherings, Sam Steele Days falls under Phase 4 of the B.C. Government’s Restart Plan, which is seemingly still a ways away from being implemented.

Anyone that registered or paid for any event that was going to be hosted at Sam Steele Days is going to be contacted by the organizers.

For those that collect the annual Sam Steele Days button, the 2020 button is available for pickup at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce while supplies last.

Sam Steele Days still plans to return in full June 17th to 20th, 2021.