The B.C. Government has offered an additional helping hand to the hospitality industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing temporary wholesale pricing for those holding a liquor license to purchase beer, wine and spirits at a reduced cost.

The Province said it will provide some financial support to businesses such as restaurants, bars, and tourism operators that hold a liquor license. It added that this policy will be in place from the end of July until March 31, 2021, when it will be reviewed to see if it is still needed.

“The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, badly hurting the more than 190,000 British Columbians who work within the sector,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “Offering a wholesale discount for licensees was something we were exploring before COVID-19, but after the onset of the pandemic we accelerated efforts in order to support these community businesses as they try to find their feet.”

Currently, hospitality licenses, including restaurants, bars and pubs are paying the full retail price for liquor purchases. This new measure will temporarily eliminate any markups set by the Liquor Distribution Branch.

“The people working in the hospitality industry are a major driver of B.C.’s economy,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “This change recognizes the restaurant sector’s important role in supporting tourism activity throughout the province.”

The province said that the work on several other measures aimed at helping out businesses that have been pointed out by the Business Technical Advisory Panel.