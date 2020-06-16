The number of Canadians recovering from COVID-19 is over 60% of the country’s 99,000 total cases.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer said it is a positive sign that the epidemic has slowed enough, that new cases no longer outpace recoveries.

Dr. Theresa Tam said despite the encouraging numbers this week, it only takes one case to result in an outbreak, and so Canadians must remain vigilant on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Tam reflected on the numbers that she has been reading to Canadians since March, saying Canadians cannot forget there is so much more behind each case. Tam took a moment to acknowledge the lives lost and to offer her sympathies to those who continue to grieve their loss.