Kimberley’s First Saturdays (KFS), which have been a monthly summer event in the community for the past seven years, has been called off for July and August due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with no decision on future events made yet.

As the name implies, the event has been traditionally held on the first Saturday of the month from May to October with a wide variety of entertainment and vendors in attendance.

A decision regarding the September event or the annual Oktoberfest is not yet set in stone, as the pandemic presents an uncertain future for community events across B.C.

The Kimberley Arts Council said it will continue to monitor the and cases the situation over the coming months and make a decision based on directions from authorities.

“We are very appreciative of the continuing support from our partners including The City of Kimberley, Tourism Kimberley, The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce, RDEK, and the Columbia Basin Trust,” said Carol Fergus, KFS Co-Chair; “We are determined to find a way to continue building the vibrancy of our community and supporting the Arts; we will figure it out.”

The KAC said it has been looking at its programming and making decisions based on directions from local, provincial and federal levels, as well as the BC Arts Council.

The KFS committee said the monthly events have been a mainstay Kimberley’s summer line-up since it began and showcased several local organizations and artists.

“We have supported local and regional arts, music, culture and heritage, and contributed to the vibrancy of the downtown Platzl area. Kimberley First Saturday has enhanced our visitors’ experience and it is a highly anticipated event by our local community members,” said the KFS committee.

As well, considerations are being made for other creative ways to support Kimberley’s art community while working within current health guidelines.