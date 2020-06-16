As of Friday, June 12th, the Kimberley Riverside Campground is now under new ownership after the City of Kimberley sold the asset to Northstar Group of Companies.

The City said there was a competitive process for the sale of the campground, and that Northstar Group of Companies got the sale after making a commitment to expand and upgrade the site.

Northstar Group of Companies also owns and manages Northstar Mountain Village, Mountain Spirit Resort, Kimberley Vacations, Kimberley Lodging Co. and Realty Executives Kootenay.

“Kimberley Riverside Campground provides a hospitality experience that is very important to the community and is a key factor towards sustainable tourism growth in Kimberley. Our Northstar Group is honoured to be given the opportunity to be part of a trusted brand and loyal customer base that has been built over the past 20 years,” said Pat Elynuik, the new owner of the Kimberley Riverside Campground.

Elynuik said they are committed to providing an unsurpassed experience in Kimberley while also supporting business, and providing job opportunities for locals.

“A special thanks to the City of Kimberley, Kimberley Community Development Society (KCDS), and the campground management team, led by Leanna Winter, for their years of dedication towards building an outstanding tourism product,” added Elynuik. “We look forward to working with Leanna and her team to expand Riverside and add new experiences that will continue the Riverside legacy.”

The City of Kimberley took the time to thank the KCDS as well for their years of campground management.

“The dedicated staff of the campground will remain, ensuring a seamless transition to the new owners and continuation of outstanding service for campers,” said the City.

In late 2019, Kimberley City Council decided to sell the campground to hopes of focusing on its core services and infrastructure. The City said $3-million in proceeds will look to replenish infrastructure reserves and enable Kimberley to further leverage future grant opportunities.

Kimberley is also in negotiations to sell Bootleg Gap Golf Course, as that process is ongoing.