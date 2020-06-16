Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance Service responding to help an injured mountain biker on Fernie's Swine Flu Trail. (Supplied by Fernie Search and Rescue)

Fernie Search and Rescue (Fernie SAR) was called Monday evening by the BC Ambulance Services (BCAS) after a mountain biker was seriously injured on Fernie’s Swine Flu trail.

“The rider had hit a tree and suffered injuries to her pelvis, back and head,” said Fernie SAR.

Hiking into the scene while also using ATVs for quick access, four Fernie SAR technicians managed to reach the injured woman. Fernie SAR said another eight technicians joined and helped transport the woman to the BCAS.

“We are grateful to the two bikers who came across her and called 911 and kept her company until help arrived,” added Fernie SAR.

As a friendly reminder, Fernie SAR said their response times aren’t as quick as usual given necessary preparations that need to be made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now is a good time to make sure you are taking it easy out there on the trails and water.”