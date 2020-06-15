The City of Cranbrook is seeking feedback from residents on the draft 2020-2024 Strategic Plan which aimed to be a long-term guide for the community. The survey is available to the public until Friday, June 26th.

The City said the plan is a vision for what success looks like a generation from now and will serve as a guide for City Council. It includes a series of goals and strategies to help Cranbrook reach its goals.

“The strategic plan was developed with input from City staff and Directors of all departments, as well as City Council. There was a lot of discussion on many different areas, which have been considered. This plan is a result of those discussions and what the feeling was on areas of priority,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “It is not written in stone but is a guideline and going forward will be a work in progress. We are interested in community feedback, which will guide the process going forward.”

The survey will help Cranbrook decide if the right goals are in place for the community to move to where it wants to be in the next 20 to 25 years.

