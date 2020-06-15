The B.C. Government is establishing eight new Foundry centres around the province, including one in Cranbrook, to help youth and their families get easier and faster support for substance use and mental health.

The Province said the Foundry centre will offer access to health and wellness services to people between the ages of 12 to 24 in rural and urban communities.

Social services, primary care, mental health and substance use services and walk-in counselling will all be available at one location for young people when they may need it.

The Province said the Foundry has recently begun offering its services virtually as well, which can be accessed through video, voice or text chat for young people and their caregivers.

“I am so excited that young people in eight more communities in rural and urban B.C. will be able to get quick access to the mental health and substance use services they need and deserve,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “With COVID-19 impacting the mental health of young people in a big way, and with the overdose crisis continuing, it’s more important than ever that they have quick access to the excellent supports that Foundry provides.”

Once opened, the Foundry centre in Cranbrook will be operated by the Ktunaxa-Kinbasket Child and Family Service Society.

As well, the B.C. Government said other new locations around the province include Burns Lake, Comox Valley, Langley, Squamish, Surrey, Port Hardy and Williams Lake.

“A new Foundry within a community is a sign that lets young people know there’s a place just for them where they can get the support they need, right where they live,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development. “Child and youth mental health workers at Foundry centres play a key role, matching young people with early interventions to help them take on challenges and get back on the road to wellness.”