RCMP responding to the New Lake area west of Cranbrook on Saturday, June 14, 2020 after reports of a distraught individual with a firearm. (Supplied by Daniel Hall)

There was a heavy police presence in the New Lake area west of Cranbrook on Saturday, as RCMP responded to reports of a “suicidal person” with a firearm.

Cranbrook RCMP said they received assistance from the Kimberley RCMP, Southeast District RCMP Traffic Services, RCMP radio technicians, and the Southeast District RCMP Containment Team.

RCMP said all of the resources were deployed to contain the situation and ensure no one was injured or hurt, including the person involved in the incident.

“We deployed our members in the New Lake area and the local residents were prevented from going home. While others were asked to remain in their homes,” said Cpl. Mitch Mercier with Cranbrook RCMP. “The unfolding fluid situation needed to be contained and we appreciate the co-operation and assistance from the local residents.”

Police said the person was eventually taken into custody and brought to the hospital for assessment.

The person was charged with assaulting a peace officer, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, and resisting arrest. RCMP also seized the person’s firearm.

“This was the best possible outcome as no one was seriously injured,” concluded Mercier.