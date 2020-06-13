UPDATE (6:22 pm):

Both the East Kootenay and Elk Valley are back under a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH, after Environment Canada downgraded the weather alerts early Saturday evening.

UPDATE (4:05 pm):

The Elk Valley and East Kootenay are both under a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING from Environment Canada, while Cranbrook and Kimberley remain on Severe Thunderstorm WATCH at this time.

ORIGINAL (3:28 pm):

The Elk Valley has been issued a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING from Environment Canada, while the East Kootenay region including Cranbrook, Kimberley, and Invermere is on Severe Thunderstorm WATCH.

Environment Canada said persons in or near the Elk Valley region should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

Meanwhile, the East Kootenay remains under Severe Thunderstorm WATCH at this time.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said Environment Canada. “A strong southerly flow of very unstable air will move into southeast B.C. today. The threat of severe thunderstorms is expected this afternoon.”

The weather forecaster said large hail can damage property and cause injuries. People are asked to take immediate cover if threatening weather approaches.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”