The District of Sparwood has made the call to deactivate its Emergency Operations Centre after 84 days in service.

The EOC officially closed at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 11th.

The District said it decided to close it due to the reduction in required response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank residents of the District of Sparwood for a responsible approach to COVID-19. Overall, residents complied with restrictions and recommendations and did all they could to stay safe and supportive of one another. While the response level is not as heightened as it initially was, it is very important for everyone to respect social distancing, sanitizing and health and safety protocols put in place by the Provincial Health Officer,” said Mayor David Wilks.

Sparwood said it will continue to give regular COVID-19 updates and provide a guide to which District facilities and amenities are open and what their restrictions are on its website.