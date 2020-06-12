Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Cops for Kids is holding a “virtual ride for the life of a child” in order to raise money for children in and around the Cranbrook.

With 2020 being the 20th Anniversary of Cops for Kids, the organization will be hosting its inaugural virtual ride.

“Riders anywhere, from beginner to hardcore, are welcome to join in and ride between 50-1,000 km between May 20th and July 20th,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron, Cranbrook RCMP. “All money raised from East Kootenay Riders will be directed back to our area to support kids.”

Forgeron said there are a few easy steps to register and raise funds for Cops for Kids.

Anyone wanting to participate can go to Cops for Kids, find the “Virtual Ride” event, follow the prompt on how to join the team, and then share your page on social media.

Cops for Kids said all registered riders that raise or donate $500 minimum will receive the 20th Anniversary Cops for Kids jersey, which will be delivered in fall 2020. Cops for Kids noted that any donations and registrations will receive a charitable tax receipt, which will be delivered by email at the end of the event.