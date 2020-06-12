Turbidity levels in Lake Baptiste are dropping after 12 days of debris flow, prompting the RDEK to re-open intake into its steel reservoirs, however, a Boil Water Notice remains in effect.

The RDEK said that debris flowing into the watershed that feeds into the Edgewater Water System prompted it to shut off the pumps and ask people to limit water intake.

“While turbidity levels in the lake are still higher than normal, they have improved enough that yesterday we were able to turn the intake into the steel reservoirs back on and begin filling them,” explained Information Officer Loree Duczek. “We continued to haul water yesterday to help during the filling process and the towers were fully filled last night.”

The RDEK said that residents who have been asked to limit non-essential water use may resume regular use as of Friday, June 12th.

Even with residents being allowed to resume service, caution must still be exercised.

“It is important to note that the Boil Water Notice remains in effect as the turbidity levels are still high and it could take some time for the lake to settle and those turbidity levels to drop,” said Duczek.

Water meant for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice or brushing teeth should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute.

While the reservoir was shut off, water had been trucked into the Edgewater community to help supplement its reserves.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Village of Radium who have been outstanding partners through this emergency. Without them allowing us to access and haul water from Radium, there would have been a much more significant impact on the community,” says RDEK Electoral Area G Director Gerry Wilkie. “In addition, I want to thank our RDEK operators who have been working tirelessly to maintain water service to the community and the residents who have not only been conserving water, but who have been patient and understanding throughout.”