All property owners on record in Fernie will soon receive their 2020 property tax notices by mail, with the deadline to pay set on July 2nd.

The City said that all taxes must be paid in full by 5 p.m. on July 2nd to avoid a 10% penalty on outstanding amounts.

Residents can pay their taxes by mail, in person at City Hall or most financial institutions, by phone or through online banking.

The City of Fernie said that City Hall will be open beginning on June 15th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will only allow two people inside at a time.

Those eligible for the Home Owner Grant must apply by the same deadline. Fernie said that penalties will also apply to Grants not claimed by July 2nd.

The City adds that not receiving a notice does not exempt residents from taxation.

Those that have not received their 2020 tax notice can request a copy by contacting City Hall at 250-423-6817 or finance@fernie.ca.