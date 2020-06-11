Funding from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs has been approved by the RDEK Board of Directors, supporting 110 projects around the region this coming year.

The funding from Columbia Basin Trust is administered by the RDEK.

“The approved 2020/2021 projects represent $1,139,094.69 in funding for everything from youth mental health and education initiatives to recreation programs, equipment purchases and facility upgrades,” said Rob Gay, RDEK Board Chair. “When you look at the range of projects and sectors across the region that benefit, it really highlights what a profound difference the Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs make in our communities. We remain deeply grateful to the Trust for its ongoing support.”

Due to COVID-19, the community involvement meetings were cancelled, but an online engagement platform was created so the public could comment on any submitted proposals.

The RDEK said over 1,100 people visited the project page and 486 comments were received. All of the comments were then forwarded by the RDEK to the specific areas to assist with their review of the proposals and projects.

MORE: 2020/21 Approved Projects (RDEK)