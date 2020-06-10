An erratic driver travelling at high speeds and disobeying traffic control at construction sites was reported to the Elk Valley RCMP on Monday morning, and the driver nearly made it to Coleman, Alberta after Crowsnest Pass RCMP used spike strips to slow the vehicle.

Elk Valley RCMP said a silver Chevrolet pickup with Saskatchewan license plates was driving through the area at around 8 a.m. on Monday morning, coming from Cranbrook.

The vehicle was spotted west of Sparwood when an officer attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled at high speeds. Police said the officer did not start a pursuit.

RCMP said the truck continued east towards the B.C./Alberta border when Crowsnest Pass RCMP was notified and set up spike traps.

“Elk Valley RCMP officers allegedly observed the pickup disobeying flagging/traffic control at two separate worksites on Highway 3, where maintenance work was being done with workers and equipment on the travel portion of the highway. The workers at the site were alerted by RCMP activating emergency equipment,” said Cst. Debra Katerenchuk with the Elk Valley RCMP.

The spike strips that police used on Highway 3 near Crowsnest Lake proved to be successful against the driver, and the truck lost its speed, as it was only driving on rims.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP eventually stopped the driver just outside of Coleman, Alberta, where the driver, a young woman, was taken into custody without incident.

The youth was released to family members and may face charges in Alberta and B.C.

The driver and all RCMP officers involved were uninjured.