Following a lengthy investigation, Cranbrook RCMP said they seized a significant amount of drugs, as well as $7,600 in cash.

Police said a traffic stop was conducted by RCMP on June 6th along the 500-block of Cranbrook’s Victoria Avenue. After a brief struggle, three men were taken into custody by RCMP for allegedly being in possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP said that from their investigation, more information led them to a resident on Wardner Fort Steele Raod, where more items were located and a woman was arrested.

Seizing $7,600 in cash, RCMP suspect the drugs to be various forms of cocaine and fentanyl.

“We are very fortunate to have intercepted and seized these illicit drugs before they made it to the streets of Cranbrook,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP. “We remain committed to continue to do our part to make Cranbrook and the surrounding community safe by targeting the sale of illicit drugs.”

All four suspects arrested by RCMP were taken into custody and will appear in court at a later date, facing several potential charges.