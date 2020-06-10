The seventh annual Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo has been called off for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and will instead take place in 2021.

“In reviewing the B.C. Restart Plan, we recognize that we would need to reach Phase 4 of the plan to be able to hold the Gran Fondo, because its a sporting event and it would include people in excess of 50,” said Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo co-chair Steve Weatherall. “We know the requirements to reach Phase 4, and we do not believe we will be in a position for our September start date.”

Funds raised from the charity bike race are used to pay for projects done by the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club and its partner volunteer groups.

“We certainly want to thank the people who prepared to support our program for this year. It’s certainly disappointing for the committee, but sometimes you have to do what’s right,” said Weatherall.

Everyone who has registered for the 2020 event has been automatically deferred to next year when the next race is set to take place.

The 2021Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 11th.