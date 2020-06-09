The City of Kimberley has adopted a number of policies to keep workers and visiting members of the public in its City Hall safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the updated procedures include the installing of physical barriers, strict cleaning procedures, and encouraging phone, text, or email conversations with City staff, among many others. The updated procedures will cover all measures that staff must take to keep themselves and visitors safe.

“There were a lot of things we took for granted prior to these measures that we’re taking now. Little things like touching pens and things we should have been doing before, like washing hands, now we have to make that policy. Those have to show up in plans so that we remind people to do it, even though I believe people were doing it before but now we have to demonstrate that it’s being done,” said Rick Prasad, Kimberley Fire Chief.

As well, occupancy will be limited to two customers inside the building at a time, and a maximum of 15 people inside of the council chambers. Prasad said that the goal is to protect City staff, many of which which are considered to be essential, as well as the public.

The document and procedures for City Hall will be updated as provincial and national COVID-19 policy changes and updates.

“We’re all under orders from the province based on the emergency health act and things that have occurred over the last few months. The orders that are out there require that employers are doing certain things. That may be relaxed as we go forward, we’re not really sure what the next few phases look like. For us, we’re following the orders and if they change, we’ll have to change,” explained Prasad.

Prasad said that after the plan was drafted and assessed by all of the necessary parties, such as WorkSafeBC and municipal insurance organizations, about 400 hours of work went into creating the policies.

The full 77-page document can be found here.