The City of Kimberley has rescinded its community-wide water quality advisory as water quality has improved following a week of high turbidity levels.

The City said that testing has shown the water quality to be considered good.

A Boil Water Notice was initially put in place on June 1st following rising turbidity levels caused by recent weather but was eased to a water quality advisory the next day.

Kimberley said the City’s water quality and levels are updated daily from Monday to Friday on its website.