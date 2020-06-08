News Kimberley rescinds water quality advisory SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 8, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) The City of Kimberley has rescinded its community-wide water quality advisory as water quality has improved following a week of high turbidity levels. The City said that testing has shown the water quality to be considered good. A Boil Water Notice was initially put in place on June 1st following rising turbidity levels caused by recent weather but was eased to a water quality advisory the next day. Kimberley said the City’s water quality and levels are updated daily from Monday to Friday on its website.