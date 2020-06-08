The Wycliffe Exhibition Association has made the call to cancel this year’s Cranbrook Pro Rodeo, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The rodeo was originally scheduled to begin on August 14th and continue until the 16th.

2020 would have marked the 34th annual rodeo in Cranbrook.

The Wycliffe Exhibition Association said that the next rodeo is planned to take place on the 3rd weekend in August of 2021.