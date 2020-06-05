Federal financial help for Canadians with disabilities is on the way according to Canada’s Prime Minister.

In his daily address Friday, Justin Trudeau announced a one-time, non-taxable payment of up to $600 for Canadians with disabilities. Trudeau also revealed the federal government will be rolling out a National Workplace Accessibility Stream to help people with disabilities find and keep a good job. He said the federal government will be funding five new projects across the country that will help people with disabilities get supportive devices to overcome barriers in the workplace.

Trudeau commented on the job numbers released saying the country is starting to see some progress, with 1.2-million Canadians accessing the Canada Emergency Response Benefit no longer needing the help.

Trudeau also announced that in Thursday’s twelfth First Ministers meeting, he voiced the federal government’s commitment of another $14-billion to restart the economy. He said the federal government is proposing a standard of support to keep every Canadian across the country safe and healthy as the country gets back on its feet.