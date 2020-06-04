The BCHL’s Board of Governors approved new protocols and initiatives for the upcoming 2020/21 season following their Annual General Meeting last month, including changes to stats and game sheets.

In Part 1 on Wednesday, the BCHL outlined changes to player safety and on-ice procedures.

Part 2 encompasses some of the additional items discussed at the BCHL’s Annual General Meetings in regards to stat keeping, equipment contracts, and the Cranbrook Bucks.

Cranbrook Bucks

In October 2019, the BCHL announced the Cranbrook Bucks would become the league’s 18th franchise. That all became official when the season calendar flipped on June 1st.

“Our ownership is extremely excited to become part of the BCHL and we can’t wait to drop the puck on our inaugural season,” Nathan Lieuwen told the BCHL, Owner and President of the Cranbrook Bucks. “It has been clear throughout this whole process that the league reflects our values of prioritizing player development, academics and supporting the community. The City of Cranbrook and the East Kootenays as a whole can hardly wait to see the BCHL come to Western Financial Place.”

Digital Game Sheets

Starting this upcoming season, the BCHL will begin using digital gamesheets rather than paper.

The league said the online transition will help the Department of Player Safety to accurately and efficiently have a database of information.

“We are continuing to look at ways we can modernize our day-to-day operations and this certainly does that,” said Steven Cocker, BCHL Executive Director. “We look forward to working with Gamesheets Inc. on this new initiative.”

Following a successful trial at the 2019 BCHL Showcase Festival with Gamesheets Inc., the BCHL selected their platform moving forward.

Bauer

As the BCHL’s equipment, apparel, and jerseys, an agreement with Bauer has been extended.

“The league has developed a great relationship with their team over the last few years and we look forward to building on that foundation,” said Cocker.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Bauer.”

HockeyTech

Besides Bauer, the BCHL also extended its agreement with HockeyTech, who hosts the website for the league and its teams.

HockeyTech also handle the streams of all BCHL games on HockeyTV and facilitates the league’s standings and statistics.

“They’ve provided us with excellent service over the years and fans can look forward to upgrades to the league and team websites as well as the BCHL’s HockeyTV page in the near future,” said Chris Hebb, BCHL Commissioner.

“We are happy to have HockeyTech back on board going forward.”

2020/21 Season

Last month, a Return-to-Play Task Force was appointed by the BCHL to look at various scenarios to resume play while working alongside provincial health authorities.

“Creating the Task Force allows us to be as prepared as possible for a safe return to play, whenever we get the green light,” said Cocker.

The BCHL wants to ensure they are ready to go once they have approval from the B.C. Government and Hockey Canada to proceed.

“This involves planning for several different scenarios, including start dates and attendance capacities, as directed by the Health Authorities,” said Cocker.

The BCHL fully intends to start the 2020/21 season on schedule in the fall.