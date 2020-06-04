The City of Kimberley is reopening playgrounds and public washrooms at Rotary Park and the Skatepark starting Friday, June 5th.

Kimberley said the facilities and amenities will reopen with enhanced health and safety measures in place

“Detailed signage will be placed at all parks and washrooms outlining expectations of proper use,” said the City of Kimberley. “Please note that City staff will not be sanitizing playground equipment as the B.C. Parks and Recreation Association states that the UV rays from the sun, as well as rainwater, helps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Staff will clean washroom facilities once a day when they open. The washrooms are available between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm each day.

Kimberley made it clear that residents can use the washrooms and playground equipment “at your own risk”.

“City staff strongly encourages patrons to continue to practice safe physical distancing; stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of cold or flu; wash hands often; limit the number of people you are coming in contact with, and be patient with other children using equipment.”

The public is asked to take note of all posted signage and directions in the immediate areas.