Previously on Flood Watch, the B.C. River Forecast Centre has now placed the East Kootenay under a High Streamflow Advisory, but the RDEK said residents should still be properly prepared and aware for potential flooding.

“The heavy rainfall on Sunday certainly accelerated our spring freshet and resulted in a number of impacts around the region,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer. “While we expect things to remain somewhat stable for the next few days, it is important for residents to remain vigilant as we are still vulnerable to flooding, particularly if we experience another heavy rain event, which is a possibility this weekend.”

For the past number of days, the RDEK has alerted residents to the various self-fill sandbag stations around the region, while adding two new stations in Jaffray and Wasa. All users must bring their own shovels and gloves but bags and sand will be available for everyone at the various locations.

Cranbrook – Public Works Yard Cobham Avenue

Kimberley – Centennial Hall 100 4th Avenue

Fernie – Public Works Yard 1492 Railway Avenue

Windermere – Fire Hall Parking Lot Highway 93/95

Fairmont Hot Springs – Old Barn at Mountainside Golf Course Fairmont Hot Springs Road

Jaffray – Community Hall 7369 Jaffray Village Loop Rd

Moyie – RDEK Pump House 9289 Tavistock Street

Wasa – Community Hall Wasa School Road



The RDEK said it’s still uncertain if rain will fall this coming Saturday and Sunday, but that residents should still be prepared regardless.

“This past weekend was a good example of how quickly things can change,” said Duczek. “There are a few steps residents can take to help themselves be ready and able to act quickly in an emergency.”

The East Kootenay has an Evacuation Notification System, which the RDEK is encouraging all residents to sign up and obtain. The system will notify residents of any evacuation alerts or orders and is free to everyone who registers. In order to receive notifications either by text or phone, online registration is available through Voyent Alert!

MORE: Evacuation Notification System (Voyent Alert!)

Those with a smartphone can download the Voyent Alert! app from the Google Play or Apple App stores, and simply add locations in the “My Locations” section.

“This service is available to all residents and property owners in the East Kootenay,” noted Duczek. “Whether you live in a municipality, a rural area or First Nation community, own a seasonal home here, or you are visiting, you will receive a notification if you have subscribed and there is an evacuation alert or order affecting your chosen locations.”

Evacuation notifications can also be sent by email as well as general information by registering for the RDEK’s email groups online.

MORE: Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK)