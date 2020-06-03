Front cover of the 2019 City of Cranbrook Annual Report. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

The City of Cranbrook’s 2019 Annual Report is now available for public review, before its formal presentation to City Council in late June.

The Annual Report is available at the link below, while physical copies can be picked up at the main Reception Desk at Cranbrook City Hall.

MORE: 2019 Annual Report (City of Cranbrook)

Under Section 99 of the Community Charter, the City is required to publish notice of the Annual Report.

The 2019 Annual Report will be considered for review at Cranbrook City Council on Monday, June 22nd before formal adoption.

The City said anyone with questions can contact Finance at 250-489-0233.