The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued a Boil Water Notice for all properties in Edgewater or connected to the Edgewater water system.

As a result of high turbidity levels in Lake Baptise, Interior Health and RDEK are recommending all customers on the Edgewater water system to boil their water for at least one full minute.

“Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled at a rolling boil,” said the RDEK.

Residents may also use bottled water as an alternative to boiling their water for one minute.

“The RDEK and Interior Health apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this time.”