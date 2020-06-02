The City of Kimberley has rescinded its community-wide Boil Water Notice as the water quality has improved, but a Water Quality Advisory remains in effect for the time being.

The spring run-off and recent weather conditions caused the City to enact an advisory on Monday due to poor water quality. Kimberley said tests on Tuesday confirmed that water quality has improved to “fair,” prompting the City to lift the notice.

Both Interior Health and the City of Kimberley recommend that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled or bottled water.

“For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device,” said the City of Kimberley.

Owners of public facilities are required to post signage at all publicly available taps and drinking fountains and inform clients and customers of the water quality notice.

The City said it will continue to work with Interior Health to monitor the water quality and mitigate risks.