Recent rainfall throughout the East Kootenay and the subsequent rising water levels has prompted the City of Kimberley to urge residents to take extra caution around creeks and streams or avoid them altogether.

The City said that creeks are continuing to rise, and with more rain forecast over the week, water levels are not expected to fall any time soon.

It added that people need to be very cautious around creeks now that they are deeper, moving faster than normal.

“It is especially important to keep children and pets away from rising creeks waters as they are at higher risk of falling in and getting swept downstream. Erosion is also possible with increased potential for banks giving away or debris to accumulate and break apart at any time creating extremely dangerous conditions for anyone near the creek,” said the City of Kimberley.

Kimberley said that while it does not anticipate major flooding, those that have had experience with flooding in the past should prepare in case of extreme rainfall.

A sandbag filling station has been set up by the RDEK at Centennial Hall, but visitors must bring their own shovels and gloves and maintain physical distancing, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.