Columbia Valley RCMP received complaints of vehicles parking along the Westroc Mine Road over the weekend, prompting warnings against the practice.

RCMP said the vehicles parked on the road in order to access the Swansea Mountain area.

“Police are reminding outdoor enthusiasts that Westroc Mine Road is an active mining road and parking is not permitted on the roadway.”

Columbia Valley RCMP said pedestrians and bicyclists using the area should be cautious as the mining road is active.