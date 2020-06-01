Rising turbidity or cloudiness resulting in poor water quality in Kimberley has lead to the City issuing a community-wide boil water notice for all users on its water supply.

The City said that during spring run-off or freshet, water coming into the city’s water supply may become cloudy, and due to recent weather, turbidity is rising.

According to the city, as turbidity rises, so do health risks, especially for vulnerable populations, such as infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

“Contaminants such as viruses, bacteria and parasites can attach themselves to the suspended particles in turbid water. These particles can then interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate the contaminants,” said the City of Kimberley.

The City and Interior Health recommend that all residents use bottled water or boil any water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, or cooking for a least one minute. Boiled water can be stored in a clean, covered container for later use.

“Owners of public facilities must post Boil Water Notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Boil Water Notice,” said Kimberley.

The city said that it will take additional measures to reduce risk as it works with Interior health. The public will be updated when conditions change or the water quality improves.