Localized flooding in Fernie as of Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

With the Elk River still rising, the City of Fernie closed several trail sections impacted by the high water levels.

Out of concern for the public’s safety, the City of Fernie has closed the following:

James White Park

Lower road to Dogwood Park 3rd Stree from 4A Avenue to 6th Avenue

Town Loop Trail From Park Avenue Bridge to James White Park

West Fernie Bridge The underpass on the north side of the Elk River



Monitoring water levels on Sunday and Monday, the City of Fernie said levels for Coal Creek dropped overnight but the Elk River is still rising.

“City Crews continue to monitor water levels, and are following the protocols set out in our Flood Response Plan,” said the City of Fernie. “For your safety, please respect all signage and closures and exercise extreme caution around fast moving water.”