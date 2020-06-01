The updated number was provided during a press update on Monday featuring dignitaries including Minister of Health Patty Hajdu and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

There are 91,351 total cases of the virus recorded in the country with 49,000, or 54% of all cases being fully recovered. 1.69-million people have been tested across the country with 5% of those having tested positive.

Hajdu said they are seeing new cases of COVID-19 popping up in places away from major cities, reminding those that are feeling unwell to stay home.

Despite the warmer weather and some measures being lifted, Hajdu said everyone still needs to physical distance, wear a mask when they can’t physical distance and wash their hands regularly. As reopening continues, she said “we can’t lose the progress that we have made” against the virus by following safety measures that were put in place.

Hajdu said if an app is developed for tracing, it needs to be an app that Canadians feel safe using. She said everything they’ve done so far has been in collaboration with provinces and territories to make sure they use methods that Canadians are comfortable with.

Dr. Tam said they are seeing unintended consequences of pandemic response including an impact on opioid-related deaths and problematic substance use. She said together, Canadians can reduce drug-related harm.

Commenting on the rallies in the United States, Hajdu sais her heart is with all Canadians who live with discrimination.