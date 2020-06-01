Two Fernie Search and Rescue techs on ATVs. (Supplied by the Fernie SAR)

Over the weekend, Fernie Search and Rescue (FSAR) was tasked to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service (BCAS) with the recovery of an injured mountain biker along the Swine Flu trail.

The FSAR said the biker had hit a tree and suffered injuries to his chest and shoulder on Saturday. Two techs on ATVs with the Fernie SAR were able to access the man and bring him to the awaiting BCAS crew.

Fernie SAR added that the man had been able to descend most of the trail with the help of his friends.

As well, those travelling outdoors are asked to take extra caution, as the FSAR said that its response times are slower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.