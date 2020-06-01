The federal government is fast-tracking funding to municipalities across Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the $2.2-billion from the Gas Tax Fund will be sent in one payment this year to help cities and towns facing a cash crunch because of COVID-19.

The money is typically sent out in two payments every year.

The Gas Tax Fund supports 3,600 municipalities across Canada annually.

Trudeau said the federal government needs to do more for municipalities and discussions with provinces and territories continue.