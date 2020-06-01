NewsRoad Report Fort Steele Station Road and Bull River Road washed out SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff June 1, 2020 Bull River Road as of Monday, June 1, 2020. (Supplied by B.C Ministry of Transportation - Rocky Mountain District, Twitter) Mainroad East Kootenay said that both Fort Steele Station Road and Bull River Road are fully closed as localized flooding has washed out both roads. Mainroad told MyEastKootenayNow.com that both roads are closed to the public as they have been totally washed out by recent rainfall the past couple of days. According to Mainroad, members of the B.C. Ministry of Transporation’s Rocky Mountain District are on location assessing the scene. At this time, there is no estimate as to when the local roads may open again. Bull River Road CLOSED 4km from #Wardner #FortSteele Road due to washout. @MainroadEastK and @TranBCRockyMtn are responding to repair. Estimate time of opening not known at this time. pic.twitter.com/ViIWrftANf — Rocky Mountain District (@TranBCRockyMtn) June 1, 2020 Fort Steele Station Road. (Supplied by Google Maps)