Bull River Road as of Monday, June 1, 2020. (Supplied by B.C Ministry of Transportation - Rocky Mountain District, Twitter)

Mainroad East Kootenay said that both Fort Steele Station Road and Bull River Road are fully closed as localized flooding has washed out both roads.

Mainroad told MyEastKootenayNow.com that both roads are closed to the public as they have been totally washed out by recent rainfall the past couple of days.

According to Mainroad, members of the B.C. Ministry of Transporation’s Rocky Mountain District are on location assessing the scene.

At this time, there is no estimate as to when the local roads may open again.