Highway 95 near Spillimacheen on Monday, June 1, 2020 following a washout due to localized flooding. (Supplied by B.C. Ministry of Transportation - Rocky Mountain District, Twitter)

Highway 95 is closed in both directions north of Radium Hot Springs and Brisco, as the highway was washed out by localized flooding.

The washout is between the Spillimacheen Rest Area and Galena School Road for approximately 3.2 kilometres, several kilometres north of Brisco.

Drive BC said the highway will at least be closed until 10:00 am MT on Monday.

Further updates on the road closure will be provided throughout the day as crews from the Ministry of Transportation are at the scene.

#BCHwy95 near #Spillimacheen is closed due to debris and flooding. Assessment in progress.