Beginning on June 1st, the City of Fernie will launch its next phase of reopening its outdoor amenities that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City said that this phase of opening will focus on high-use and higher risk areas within Fernie.

The areas to be reopened on Monday include:

Playgrounds at Rotary Park, 10th Ave, and Ridgemont Park.

Skate Park.

Fernie Bike Park.

Downtown and Rotary Park Washrooms, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

All Pit Toilets at Parks and Trailheads.

Sani-Dump.

School District 5 Fields.

School District 5 Basketball Court.

The City added that opening its outdoor amenities coincides with the launch of its Community Ambassador program.

“As part of a regional strategy, Community Ambassadors have been hired to help encourage physical distancing and general safety guidelines, while promoting the safe use and enjoyment of our amenities. You will see our Ambassadors around re-opened outdoor facilities reminding the public of how to safely recreate in these spaces,” said the City of Fernie.

The City said that it relies on residents to maintain personal responsibilities if they choose to use its amenities. It added that its existing cleaning and disinfecting routine will continue.