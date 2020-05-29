Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by provincial health authorities, adding up to 2,562 infections in total.

As well, no new deaths have been reported on Friday, according to a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. So far, 164 British Columbians have died from the illness.

As of Friday, May 29th, 228 cases remain active around the province, with 2,170 people reported as fully recovered.

Both Dix and Henry said in the statement that British Columbians must continue their efforts to keep the rate of growth in the province low.

“Easing restrictions can be done only after thoughtful consideration. Our focus and priority are the health and safety of all British Columbians. With your help and all of us doing our part, we will get through this storm together,” said Henry and Dix.

As well, outbreaks within different communities around B.C. are continuing to receive support.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care unit have active outbreaks,” said the statement from Dix and Henry. “Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at federal corrections facilities, the processing facilities in the poultry sector and for individuals connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.”

The statement also went on to commend the federal government’s decision to continue restrictions on cruise ships, as it will help prevent COVID-19 from spreading in coastal communities.