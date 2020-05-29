Guests will be able to stay at Cranbrook’s Mount Baker RV park once again, starting on June 1st, after a delayed reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Cranbrook said that it has been working closely with the park operator to ensure proper safety protocols are in place to protect staff and guests.

“Park guests must understand and follow all directions, guidelines and protocols provided to you by the park operator during your stay. Information will be provided to you upon arrival,” said the City. “Park washrooms will also be opened as needed for guests that are not using self-contained RV or motorhome units.”

A number of guidelines regarding personal responsibility have been set out for the RV park, much like all other amenities in Cranbrook: