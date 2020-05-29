News Cranbrook’s Mount Baker RV Park Set to Reopen SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 29, 2020 Cranbrook's Mount Baker RV Park (Supplied by Mount Baker RV Park, Facebook) Guests will be able to stay at Cranbrook’s Mount Baker RV park once again, starting on June 1st, after a delayed reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Cranbrook said that it has been working closely with the park operator to ensure proper safety protocols are in place to protect staff and guests. “Park guests must understand and follow all directions, guidelines and protocols provided to you by the park operator during your stay. Information will be provided to you upon arrival,” said the City. “Park washrooms will also be opened as needed for guests that are not using self-contained RV or motorhome units.” A number of guidelines regarding personal responsibility have been set out for the RV park, much like all other amenities in Cranbrook: Stay home and away from others if you are sick. Follow physical distancing by keeping at least 2m apart from others. Practice good hygiene by washing hands before and after visiting amenities. Be self-sufficient and carrying your own hand sanitizer and wipes. Keep your circle small. Keep your group limited to members of your household and very select friends or family No congregating in groups and not participating in large group activities.