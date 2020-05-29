The City of Kimberley will begin opening the doors on its facilities that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with City Hall on Monday, June 1st.

The City said that the building will be open from 8:30 a.m to 4:45 p.m. from Monday to Friday. It added that City Hall will only be open for payments on utility bills and property taxes, license fees, permit fees and transit passes.

“Our safety plan is in place, and we are looking forward to having a “soft” re-opening of Kimberley City Hall. For the first week or two, we will have limited in-person interactions with our residents,” said Scott Sommerville, Chief Administrative Officer. “Mondays and Wednesdays will be set aside for our seniors and others who require a bit more assistance. Please don’t come to see us if you are symptomatic or sneezing. We will be announcing the re-opening of public washrooms, playgrounds, and other facilities soon.”

Kimberley said that a member of the Fire Department will be posted at the front door to guide visitors through the new procedures. As well, sneeze guards and hand sanitization stations have been set up alongside increased signage.

Residents are asked to leave pets and children at home, and send only one person per household to City Hall at a time.

“While it is important to open City Hall for those needing in-person help from City staff, we strongly encourage those who are able to make Utility and Property Tax payments online through your financial institution or by telephone banking to do so. Other forms of paying utility and property tax bills and permit and license fees include mailing a cheque to City Hall or placing payment in the slot box to the right of City Hall’s main entrance,” said the City of Kimberley.