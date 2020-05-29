News SPECIAL REPORT: Interview with Education Minister Rob Fleming SHARE ON: Ashley Roberts, staff May 29, 2020 (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr) On Friday, Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming. We touched on a number of topics including: The return of voluntary in-class instruction starting on Monday How virtual learning will be offered going forward during COVID-19 Why BC decided to continue the school year while other provinces elected to restart in September His message to the Grad Class of 2020 after the cancellation of ceremonies Additional supports for children of essential service workers Addressing the concerns of parents regarding the safety of in-class instruction LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/MInister-of-Education.mp3