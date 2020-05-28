The Elk Valley RCMP is asking for public assistance after a vehicle theft and a number of valuable items were stolen from a different vehicle, seven days apart have been reported to them.

On Sunday, May 24th, police said they received a report of several business and personal items stolen from a truck parked on the street in Fernie. RCMP added that the man had approximately $6,000 to $7,000 worth of plumbing and heating tools, fishing gear, and specialized computer equipment stolen from his truck.

The previous Sunday, May 17th, a 2018 Ford F150 was reported as stolen from a driveway. Police said the truck was recovered in Elkford, but the suspect that stole the vehicle has yet to be identified.

Police are asking that anyone with information about either incident to contact CrimeStoppers or the Columbia Valley detachment.