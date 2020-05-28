The City of Cranbrook has kicked off its 2020 rain barrel rebate program, with 100 rebates available.

The City said that it offers $50 per household for installing a rain barrel to collect water from buildings and rooftops. It added that the barrels are a useful and usually inexpensive way to conserve drinking water.

“During the peak of summer, when water demand is highest and supply is the lowest, this collected water can be used for outdoor irrigation, reducing the need to use treated water from the tap,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Rainwater, according to Cranbrook, also provides a number of benefits to residents, the City, and nature.

“Rainwater is naturally soft and free of minerals, making it better for plants and soil. Collecting rainwater with a rain barrel also reduces the amount of stormwater run-off, preventing erosion and preserving creek health,” explained the City. “By using water supply from a rain barrel, you can help reduce the need to use treated, potable water on your plants and garden, and have your own water supply during times of drought or water restrictions. Since rainwater is not treated, it is non-potable, so this water is not safe to drink or cook with.”

Currently, Cranbrook’s 100 rebates are evaluated on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a limit of one per household.

To qualify, residents must own an existing building within the City limits that is connected to Cranbrook’s water supply. As well, the City said that application are only valid on rain barrels purchased after June 1st.